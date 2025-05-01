‘I Was Supposed To Be Adviser To Tinubu But I Didn’t Do Anything’ – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

A former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that although he had much to offer in terms of political advice, which was the basis of his appointment, he was unable to contribute meaningfully in that capacity.

Naija News recalls that Baba-Ahmed, who was appointed in 2023 to serve under the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima as a Special Adviser on political matters, resigned from his position in April 2025.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, May 1, 2025, Baba-Ahmed said he stepped down because the Tinubu administration lacked the zeal to fix Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed said he could not continue working with a government that no longer holds the mandate of the people to bring about change, particularly in addressing poverty and insecurity in the North, which he claimed have worsened under Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu requested a personal meeting, but he declined because he would have told him things he might not want to hear, including advising him not to run for a second term in 2027.

He said Tinubu should consider supporting a younger, more energetic candidate from within his party to run for the presidency in 2027, rather than seeking re-election himself.

However, when asked if he would retake the opportunity, Baba-Ahmed maintained that he does not regret working with the President, but would not accept the chance to return if offered again.

He replied, “The way the Tinubu government is going—no. I didn’t do any job. I was supposed to be adviser on political matters to the President in the office of the Vice President, but I didn’t do any advising.”