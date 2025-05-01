Gov Yusuf Declares New Minimum Wage For Kano Civil Servants

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced an increased minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Naija News reports that the Governor disclosed this while unveiling a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at enhancing the civil service, managing pensions effectively, and promoting ongoing professional development for employees.

This announcement was made during his speech at the May Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Thursday (today).

Governor Yusuf highlighted that May Day signifies more than just a public holiday; it represents a day steeped in sacrifice and the relentless pursuit of justice, equity, and the dignity of labour.

He honoured Kano’s historical significance, noting that the state was the first to host an official May Day event in 1980 under the late Governor Abubakar Rimi.

He committed to upholding this legacy through policies designed to improve workers’ welfare.

In a noteworthy development, Governor Yusuf disclosed that the state government has sanctioned a new minimum wage of ₦71,000 for civil servants, positioning Kano among the pioneering states to implement such an increase.

“Through deliberate and determined efforts, we have ensured that the new minimum wage in Kano State now stands at ₦71,000. This step is critical in boosting morale, reducing economic hardship, and enhancing productivity,” Governor Yusuf noted.

Highlighting his administration’s vision, the governor outlined several key initiatives designed to modernise the civil service.

These include regular training, workshops, and partnerships with institutions like the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

“These efforts are part of our broader strategy to modernise administrative processes and ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills needed to meet contemporary governance demands,” the Kano State Governor explained.

Furthermore, the governor revealed that his administration is currently evaluating essential operational documents, including the Civil Service Rules, Financial Instructions, and the Scheme of Service, to ensure they are in line with best practices.

Governor Yusuf stressed that these reforms are designed to enhance productivity, foster discipline, and improve service delivery within government ministries and agencies.

He also highlighted the critical nature of pension reforms, advocating for timely and equitable payments to retirees.

He stated, ‘Pension reform transcends mere administration; it is a moral duty to those who have served the state honourably.’

The governor reaffirmed his dedication to transparency, professionalism, and the well-being of both civil servants and pensioners, whom he considers vital to the effective functioning of government operations.

He urged all stakeholders to collaborate in facilitating the successful execution of these reforms.