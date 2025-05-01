Gov Okpebholo, Kalu, Saraki Salute Nigerian Workers

Governor Monday Okpebholo, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have commended Nigerian workers for their efforts in building the country.

Naija News reports that Governor Okpebholo said Edo State shines through the efforts and dedication of the state’s workforce.

In his Workers Day message, he assured his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of workers.

“Today, we celebrate the strength, sacrifice, and spirit of Edo State’s workforce – from our dedicated teachers and health workers to our civil servants, artisans, farmers, engineers, security personnel, and all who labor with purpose and pride.

“Your work is the backbone of Practical Governance. Your commitment is the reason A New Edo Has Risen.

“Every lesson taught, every patient healed, every road paved, every file processed, and every life protected, your hands are shaping a stronger Edo, one day at a time.

“You are not just workers. You are the reason Edo shines,” he said.

NASS Will Prioritize Welfare Bill For Workers – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu, described workers as everyday heroes who contribute to the development of the country across various sectors.

“From the farmer in the field to the teacher in the classroom, the nurse on night duty to the young entrepreneur chasing a dream, your commitment, hard work, and grit play a vital role in nation-building.

“As we commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day, I assure all workers that we see you, and we value you. As leaders and representatives, our commitment to amplifying your voices in decision-making remains resolute,” he said.

The Abia State lawmaker assured that the National Assembly would prioritize bills that would enhance the welfare of workers.

“In addition to key legislative interventions, such as the passage of the new minimum wage bill, the House will continue to prioritize bills that promote the welfare of Nigerian workers.

“Every Nigerian deserves dignity in work, fairness in opportunity, and pride in contribution. Let us continue to build a nation that recognizes and appreciates the hard work of its people,” he added.

In the Face of Hardship, They Press On – Saraki

Former Senate President, Saraki, noted that Nigerian workers amid hardship have remained consistent to contributing to national development.

In his May Day message, he called for a good reward system that commensurates the sacrifices of workers.

“Today, we pause to pay tribute to the hands that have built our cities, systems and institutions; the minds that have steered our industries; and the hearts that carry the weight of our shared hope for a better tomorrow.

“It is through the resilience, discipline, and quiet courage of our workers that the soul of Nigeria endures. In the face of hardship, they press on. In moments of uncertainty, they remain steadfast.

“As we honour our Workers today, let us also renew our collective resolve—to build a nation where work is rewarded with dignity, where effort is met with fairness, and where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive,” he stated.