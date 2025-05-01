Fubara Sends Message To Rivers Workers Amidst Suspension

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged residents to remain hopeful and united, despite the ongoing political crisis that led to the imposition of emergency rule in the state.

In a statement issued on May Day by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara assured the people of Rivers that “forces of justice, peace, and progress will prevail in the end.”

Naija News reports that the governor, who was recently suspended, emphasised the need for unity in these challenging times, urging all residents to focus on the state’s long-term growth and well-being.

While commemorating Workers’ Day 2025, Fubara hailed the state’s workforce for their “patriotism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to duty.”

He also extended his commendation to President Bola Tinubu for his ongoing efforts to advance labour reforms across the country.

“Workers are the backbone of the state’s development and a beacon of hope for a better future,” Fubara said, reinforcing the pivotal role they play in the state’s progress.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Federal Government, particularly under President Tinubu’s leadership, in promoting policies aimed at improving the welfare of workers nationwide.

In his address, Fubara reflected on the 2025 Workers’ Day theme: “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate.”

He pointed out that this theme sheds light on the critical need to protect workers amidst escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties.

“This theme underscores the urgent need to protect workers amid escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties.

“It is a call to prioritize occupational safety and well-being as essential pillars for sustainable growth,” Fubara stated.

He also commended the efforts of the Federal Government in supporting climate-conscious policies aimed at creating a healthier and safer working environment for Nigerians.

Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding workers’ rights and called on both public and private employers to comply with labour laws and ensure the dignity of workers is respected.

He emphasised the importance of decent working conditions, noting that it is both a legal and moral obligation to provide such environments for all workers.

“I offer prayers for divine wisdom and guidance for all leaders. “Our administration remains committed to creating a work environment that nurtures dignity, opportunity, and prosperity for all,” Fubara added.