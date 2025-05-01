Do Not Lose Hope – Labour Party To Workers

The Chairperson of the Labour Party National Caretaker Committee, Nenadi Usman, has urged Nigerian workers to keep hope high amid economic hardship.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman said Nigerian workers’ commitment to duty sustains the nation’s economy.

In her Workers Day message on Thursday, the former Minister of Finance urged workers to join hands with the Labour Party to reposition the country.

“Today, I celebrate every hardworking Nigerian as we mark International Labour Day. Your sacrifices, resilience, and dedication are the pillars upon which our nation stands. From farmers to teachers, health workers to artisans — your contributions sustain and grow our beloved country.

“These are challenging times, but I urge you: do not lose hope in Nigeria. Your strength, your voice, and your commitment are needed now more than ever. Together, we can build the Nigeria of our dreams a nation where hard work is respected, rewarded, and celebrated.

“On behalf of the Labour Party, I honour you today and always,” she said.

Akpabio Hails Workers’ Sacrifices

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has commended Nigerian workers for their productivity, diligence, commitment to duty and resilience even in the face of socioeconomic challenges.

In his May Day statement, released by his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio promised labour-friendly legislation.

“Today, we celebrate the hard work and dedication of Nigerian workers.

“We, in the Senate and of course, the National Assembly, acknowledge your invaluable contributions to our nation’s development.

“I commend your resilience in the face of challenges and recognise your role in driving our economy forward.

“Despite obvious challenges, you remain the backbone of our economy.

“I salute your unwavering commitment to excellence and productivity. Your contributions are vital to our nation’s progress,” he said.

The Senate President assured that the National Assembly would always ensure workers rights are protected.

He further promised the legislative arm would work with the Executive to improve Nigerian workers’ welfare.

“Under our eyes, no Nigerian worker will be victimised on account of expressing himself or herself either in demanding for their rights or seeking legal redress.

“I must say that Nigerian workers are our pride and we will not shirk our responsibility to work with the Executive to address workers’ concerns and create opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Together, we shall build a brighter future for Nigerian workers and our great nation,” he added.