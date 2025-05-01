Despite Hardship, Nigerian Workers Show Heroism – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has described Nigerian workers as heroes in the face of hardship.

Naija News reports that Atiku said it was unfortunate that the government, through its policies, has failed to reciprocate the sacrifices of workers.

Speaking in commemoration of this year’s Workers Day, Atiku, in a statement issued through his media office, extolled the immeasurable contributions of Nigerian workers, asserting that their resilience and sacrifice were the heartbeat of national development.

He emphasized that the true spirit of Workers Day could only be fully realized when both government and private sector leaders place the welfare of workers at the forefront of national discourse and action.

Atiku noted that the condition of the workforce was a mirror reflecting the health and vitality of a nation’s economy, an undeniable barometer of socio-economic well-being.

“In the face of relentless hardship and meagre compensation, Nigerian workers have continued to bear the burdens of our economic aspirations with silent heroism,” he said.

“Yet, it is disheartening that those entrusted with the reins of policy and governance have failed to reciprocate this steadfast commitment with tangible acts of support and justice,” he stated.

He expressed deep concern that amidst prevailing economic adversity, the current government has not deemed it necessary to roll out any meaningful palliative measures to cushion the suffering of workers.

Atiku implored the leadership of labour unions to persist in their noble crusade for good governance, describing their advocacy as the final bastion of hope for the average Nigerian.

He called upon governments at all levels to uphold the sanctity of workers’ rights and privileges, insisting that these must remain inviolable and zealously protected.

“The labour force is the soul of our nation. It is both the face and the force of the people. It is thus imperative that governments and employers alike erect unyielding safeguards to protect the dignity, benefits, and entitlements that justly belong to the worker,” he noted.

He concluded by urging policymakers to draw inspiration from the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Social Justice and Decent Work. Safety and Health of Workers’, and to embrace the labour force not as a mere tool, but as an equal partner in the journey to national greatness.