Dele Momodu Collected Over ₦500 Million From Atiku As Campaign Spokesperson – Wike’s Aide

Senior Special Assistant On Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has dared a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, to counter his statement about collecting over ₦500 million from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as campaign Spokesperson during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Lere, during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, May 1, 2025 said, “Dele Momodu was Atiku’s spokesperson, and he collected money , he cannot tell me that he did not collect money. He collected more than N500 million and I challenge him to say it to my face that he had not collected more than N500 million from Abubakar, don’t be the one to defend him.”

Speaking on Atiku’s plan coalition ahead of the 2027 election, Lere said all the talks about a coalition are geared towards the interest of the former Vice President.

According to Wike’s aide, with barely a year before the start of the campaigns, that coalition is dead on arrival.

He added, “The moment you are doing coalition and the purpose is to support one person’s ambition and who is talking about coalition, Atiku Abubakar and who is thinking of benefiting from coalition, Atiku Abubakar, so how will it work? The moment you are talking about coalition to benefit Atiku, it will not work, is the coalition working today, before they even started it.

“Will Peter Obi agree to run with Atiku or will Atiku agree to run with Peter Obi, those are the issues, it will not work and cannot work. By this time next year, the respective candidate of 2027 election would have emerged so how will you do coalition between now and next year and produce a presidential candidate. it will not work.”