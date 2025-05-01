Cristiano Ronaldo May Finish Trophyless This Season, Messi Knocked Out Of Champions Cup

Al Nassr’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has lamented over the team’s exit from the AFC Champions League after a gripping semi-final match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to face another trophyless season in Saudi Arabia, as Al Nassr succumbed to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Kawasaki Frontale, ending their hopes of lifting the prestigious title.

This latest setback adds to a challenging season for Al Nassr, who were eliminated from the King’s Cup in October last year.

Currently, they find themselves trailing eight points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad with only five matches remaining in the season.

In an emotional message shared on social media platform X, the 40-year-old superstar expressed gratitude towards the club’s dedicated fans for their unwavering support throughout the season.

He also commended his teammates for their relentless effort on the field during the semi-finals, reflecting on the collective spirit of the team.

Ronaldo wrote: “Sometimes, the dream has to wait. I’m incredibly proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world.”

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami found themselves in a similar situation, as they were also knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup in the semi-finals after a staggering 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

This outcome marked a disappointing end for Lionel Messi and his team in the continental club competition.