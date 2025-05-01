Borno Police Clarify Cause Of Explosion At Giwa Barracks, Assure Public Of Safety

The Borno State Police Command has assured residents of Maiduguri, the state capital, to remain calm following an explosion at the Giwa Barracks on Wednesday night.

Naija News reports that the police clarified that the incident was a result of “friendly fire” and not an enemy attack.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, the police confirmed that preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion originated from the barracks’ armoury.

The police statement read, “Following reports received of explosions heard in Maiduguri, preliminary investigations indicate that the detonation originated from a friendly-fire incident at Giwa Barracks armoury. No enemy attack recorded, and the security situation remains firmly under control.”

While the situation was swiftly contained, Daso emphasised that security forces, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts, and the fire service were promptly deployed to the scene to extinguish the resulting blaze.

“We call on members of the public to remain calm, as the situation is under control. Further details and updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he added.

Borno State Government Attributes Fire To Extreme Heat

In a related development, the Borno State Government issued a statement attributing the fire outbreak, which led to the explosion, to extreme heat.

According to the Directorate of Fire Service, Ministry of Information and Internal Security, the intense heat in Maiduguri during this period may have contributed to the ignition of the fire at the barracks.

The statement read, “The fire incident affected the ammunition facility within the barracks, and some munitions have exploded, causing loud bangs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the intense heat in Maiduguri around this time of the year may have triggered or conflagrated the fire.

“A combined team of first responders from the Nigerian Army Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and Borno State Fire Service have duly report at the scene and successfully put out the fire.”