Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 1st May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1601 and sell at ₦1610 on Wednesday 30th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1603 Lowest Rate ₦1580

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has attributed the recent decline in cooking gas prices to the reduction in the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol.

A market survey conducted by Daily Post revealed that the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has dropped from ₦17,500 to ₦16,250 at select retail outlets in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

This reflects a new rate of ₦1,300 per kilogram, down from ₦1,400 last month.

At various gas stations across the FCT, the cost of 1kg of LPG now ranges between ₦1,050 and ₦1,150, compared to previous rates of ₦1,200 to ₦1,400 depending on location.

In Lagos, the price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder has also seen a significant reduction. As of April 2025, residents are paying approximately ₦13,750, down from ₦17,283.58 recorded in November 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Other states such as Edo, Delta, and Niger have also witnessed similar price drops, with customers saving at least ₦1,000 on average when purchasing either a full 12.5kg refill or smaller quantities.

This decline in LPG prices comes on the heels of a reduction in petrol prices, which have fallen to between ₦910 and ₦950 per litre—down from previous rates of ₦940 to ₦970 at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) outlets and retail stations affiliated with Dangote Refinery.