Atiku Is A Serial Defector, Can’t Criticize Okowa Who Has Only Defected Once – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has no moral right to criticize the decision of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Oshiomhole, Atiku, who is a serial defector, can’t question Okowa, who has only defected once.

Naija News reports the former Edo State Governor made the submission on Wednesday while speaking at the 28th Founders’ Day Lecture of the Independent Television and Radio, with the theme: “Nigeria, where are we going?”

Oshiomhole recalled that Atiku, as a sitting Vice President, defected from the party that gave him the platform, went to another party, got its presidential ticket, contested and lost an election.

He added that the Supreme Court declared nothing was wrong with his action, hence the PDP chieftain, has no moral ground to chastise them because decamping from one party to another is his stock in trade.

“I was listening to people who tried to evaluate the import of the reunion of Edo and Delta with Dr. Okowa and Governor Oborevwori joining the APC.

“And those who are talking, including people like Atiku, who helped us realize by his action that a sitting vice president can decamp and take the position of a vice president to an opposition party and still retain the position and Supreme Court has pronouncement on that”

“At that time, I was the unofficial opposition as president of the NLC. he then went to Bourdillon in Lagos to join another party called Action Congress and became their presidential candidate and contested and lost.

“This same person who is louder criticizing Okowa, again defected back to the PDP, he contested and lost, he again decamped to APC and contested against former president Muhammadu Buhari and he lost. He again decamped back to PDP and contested against President Bola Tinubu and lost,” he said

He said he was surprised that Atiku was criticising a man who had only decamped once from one political party to another.