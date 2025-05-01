Army Confirms Explosion At Maiduguri Barracks Was Due To Heat, Not Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that the explosion at the Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri on Wednesday was triggered by high temperatures and not a terrorist attack.

The incident, which caused widespread concern, was clarified by the Army’s acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Kovangiya explained that the explosion occurred in one of the barracks’ ammunition storage facilities due to the ongoing intense heatwave affecting the region.

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the detonation of some munitions,” Kovangiya stated.

He reassured the public that the situation had been contained following a swift response from emergency services. Kovangiya also highlighted the coordinated efforts of the Borno State Fire Service and other fire trucks from sister security agencies, who worked together to extinguish the fire.

“The situation has been brought under control,” he added, praising the collaborative efforts of the emergency response teams.

Kovangiya further assured the public that troops from Operation HADIN KAI had been deployed around the barracks to prevent any potential security threats and protect civilians from opportunistic criminal activities.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been deployed to protect the public and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation,” he said.

In light of the growing concerns, Kovangiya urged residents of Maiduguri and its surrounding areas to disregard any speculation that the explosion was a result of an attack, emphasising that it was purely an accidental occurrence.

“Residents are advised to remain calm and disregard any rumours or speculations regarding an attack within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council,” he stated, assuring the public that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.