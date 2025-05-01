Anyone Who Challenges Oborevwori Will Be Sanctioned – APC Warns

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is the leader of the party in the state.

Naija News reported that Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside their political structures, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on Monday.

A statement issued by APC’s Delta State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, said the Governor’s position as the party’s leader was consistent with the party’s tradition and principle.

“This position is not subject to debate or contention. It is a principle consistent with our party’s tradition and leadership structure across the federation,” he said.

The party warned against any attempts by individuals to challenge the leadership status of Governor Oborevwori, which could lead to avoidable tension within the ranks of the party.

“Any such posture would amount to a deliberate act of provocation and a source of avoidable tension within our party ranks,” he stated.

APC added that it would not hesitate to sanction any party member who parades him or herself as leader of the party in the state.

“Anyone who seeks to undermine this position by continuing to parade himself as such will face severe sanctions from the party,” he added.