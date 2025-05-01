Alaafin Of Oyo Responds To Controversy Over Greeting With Ooni Of Ife

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has addressed the viral controversy that sparked reactions after a video surfaced showing him seated while greeting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a recent public event.

The incident, which took place at an event hosted by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Ibadan, has generated significant buzz on social media.

The video, which captured the moment of the Ooni’s arrival, showed other monarchs standing to greet him, while the Alaafin remained seated, raising questions about the interaction between the two prominent Yoruba rulers.

In response to the growing controversy, the Alaafin issued a statement through his Personal Assistant, Kolade Oladele, categorically dismissing the speculations surrounding the incident.

He described the online reactions as part of a deliberate attempt by bloggers and online commentators to sow discord among Yoruba traditional rulers.

The Alaafin reaffirmed his deep respect for the Ooni of Ife, stressing the importance of maintaining strong inter-royal collaboration.

He emphasised that their shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress in Yorubaland remains a cornerstone of their leadership.

The statement reads fully, “It has come to our attention that certain bloggers and online commentators are generating needless controversies surrounding the interaction between our revered monarchs in Yorubaland- namely, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife- at a recent public function. This latest instalment in a series of manufactured debates is an unhelpful exercise that distracts and detracts from the truly important issues to which sons and daughters of Yorubaland should devote their energy and focus.

“At a time when our people face profound socio-economic and security challenges, it is incumbent on all of us- leaders, youths, traditional institutions, and citizens alike- to rise above pettiness and prioritise the work of uplifting our communities. The welfare of our people, the protection of lives and property, the empowerment of our youth population, and the revitalisation of traditional values for development- these are the matters that truly deserve attention.

“His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, remains unwavering in his commitment to these priorities. He believes in a future of collaborative progress and views synergy between traditional institutions as a vital pillar for stability and advancement in Yorubaland. The Alaafin holds the Ooni of Ife- and all custodians of Yoruba heritage- in high regard and is deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with them to chart a new path of unity, justice, and sustainable development across our land.

“Our forebears understood the weight of royal responsibility and the sacred duty to protect, unite, and lead with dignity. His Imperial Majesty embraces this legacy with humility and honour. He will not be drawn into performative gestures or public spectacles that reduce the gravitas of Yoruba monarchy to fodder for digital sensationalism.

“We call on the public to reject attempts to sow seeds of discord and instead join us in reimagining a Yorubaland where our traditions serve as catalysts for progress, and where our revered thrones stand not in competition, but in purposeful cooperation.”