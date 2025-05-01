Akpabio: ‘Assessment Of Evidence Belongs To Courts Alone’ – Natasha Replies Agbakoba

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vowed to pursue the suit accusing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexual harassment to a logical conclusion in court.

Naija News reports that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, wrote a letter to Natasha demanding a retraction of what he described as a false and unsubstantiated allegation.

Agbako stated that the note became necessary because the embattled lawmaker had failed to clarify the significant contradictions in her allegations against Akpabio, as demanded in his first letter, dated April 14, 2025.

In response, Natasha wrote an official letter to the office of Akpabio’s counsel, Agbakoba, dated Wednesday, April 30, in Abuja, insisting that her petition of sexual harassment represents the truth of the events complained about.

Natasha also faulted Akpabio’s counsel for allegedly calling on her to substantiate the allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President, outside the pleadings already before the High Court of the FCT on the same complaint by Akpabio’s spouse, Unoma, in suit No. CV/816/25.

According to her, she will reserve further comments for the court, which has the exclusive power to determine the propriety or otherwise of the matter.

The lawmaker further raised concerns that it is irreconcilable that Akpabio now mounts a media campaign, allegedly through Agbakoba, demanding that she furnish proof in a domain he would not allow to be addressed by the Senate due to his privileged position.

She said, “The assessment of evidence belongs to the courts alone.

“The nature of your demand for evidence in this manner, at the instance of your client, simply indicates a broader misconception of what truly amounts to sexual harassment as prescribed in several global protocols.

“It underscores a narrow perspective of the nature of this global menace. It is my respectful opinion that this is another attempt by your client to play to the gallery and relegate this matter yet again to the backwaters.

“Should further particulars be required, they will be furnished in the ordinary course of disclosure, subject to the direction of the Honourable Courts.

“Any attempt to circumvent that regulated process risks subverting the very rule-of-law values you have championed throughout your distinguished career.

“The principle is elementary: a litigant may not approbate in the courts and reprobate in the press.

“The rule against parallel adjudication safeguards the integrity of judicial determination, preserves the fairness of proceedings, and secures the dignity of all arms of government.”