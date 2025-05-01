Adeleke Meets Ex-Gov Oyinlola, Osun Stakeholders, Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has dismissed rumours suggesting his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he remains committed to the party “now and in the future.”

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the declaration during a closed-door strategic stakeholders’ meeting held on Wednesday night at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Osogbo.

The high-level meeting was attended by party elders, federal and state lawmakers, and PDP leaders from across Osun State.

“I Remain in PDP” — Adeleke

Addressing the gathering, Adeleke described the defection rumours as “fake news emanating from those intimidated by our extraordinary performance in state leadership.”

“My people, party elders and chiefs, I declare before you today that I am not defecting to APC or any other political party. I remain in PDP. Ignore any fake news,” the governor stated.

PDP Elders Reaffirm Support

Former governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola addressed the gathering virtually, while other PDP leaders present included Prof Wale Oladipo, Chairman of the Imole Movement; Senator Oluwole Alabi, a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees; and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf.

Akanni Olohunwa, representing PDP members in the Federal House of Representatives, also commended the governor’s performance, saying the party remains well-positioned to win future elections.

Adeleke Endorsed for Second Term

Following extensive deliberations, the meeting, coordinated by State PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi, issued a communiqué that:

Passed a vote of confidence in Governor Adeleke for his equitable and efficient leadership;

Re-endorsed him as the sole PDP candidate for the 2026 governorship election;

Applauded his declaration to remain in the PDP;

Commended the party’s calm handling of the local government leadership crisis;

Hailed party officials and stakeholders from Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency for rejecting recent defections.

The stakeholders also expressed optimism that the national leadership of the PDP would soon resolve its internal challenges and emerge stronger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué was signed by Hon Sunday Bisi, while the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, issued a press release confirming the meeting’s resolutions.