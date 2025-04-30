‘You Have A Case To Answer If You Steal Money, Whether APC, PDP, LP, NNPP’ – EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede Warns

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has vowed to pursue members of any political party found to have stolen public funds, including those from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Olukoyede disclosed this while appearing on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Olukoyede stated that he does not belong to any political party, and the EFCC is responsible for doing the right thing, irrespective of political affiliation.

He said, “If we discover that you have stolen money, you will have questions to answer, regardless of whether you are from the APC, PDP, Labour Party, SDP, or NNPP.

“If a member of APC steals money, you will have a case to answer; if a member of PDP steals money, it will be like sandpaper that can’t digest in your stomach.

“So, irrespective of the political affiliation, it’s our duty to do the right thing. For us, the issue is, have you allegedly committed an offence? Have we discovered issues that you need to answer? That is what drives our processes and actions.

“I’m apolitical, I don’t belong to any political party, and to the best of my knowledge, we are not being influenced to do our work in such a way that is against our mandate or the process of law.”