Why I Dumped Labour Party – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has said defection should be based on logical reason and ideology.

Naija News reports that Momodu said he was a member of the Labour Party before he defected to the National Conscience Party (NCP), then to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and settled with the PDP.

The former presidential aspirant of the PDP stated this on Wednesday in an interview with Arise News.

“There is nothing wrong… Anybody who knows me knows I am a democrat. I believe in freedom of speech, freedom of association and even freedom of movement. So you can move to wherever you like, but you must be able to defend your action,” he said.

According to him, in Labour Party, his presidential ambition reached a dead end, he had to consult with his political family to decide what he should do.

“I once moved from Labour Party to National Consicence Party. What happened? I was a fledgling presidential candidate. And when I felt a roadblock, I reached a dead end. I had to consult my people, where do we go? Let’s look for a party that is similar in ideology to the one we are leaving. That is why we opted for the National Consicence Party at the time. Then I contested and had about 26,000 votes nationwide,” he disclosed.

The Ovation Publisher stated that his defection to NCP and the total result he got after the election made him change his mind on contesting on smaller platforms.

“Then we learned a lesson that it would be difficult for any fringe political party to win a presidential election. You need platforms, you need so many things to be able to achieve your dream,” he stated.

Momodu said he joined APC and supported former President Muhammadu Buhari, but found out that APC was going in the wrong direction.

“We then isolated two main political parties in Nigeria. At the time that Buhari came, we all supported Buhari in 2014.

“Then I decided APC was going in the wrong direction. So the only option I had to actualize my dream was PDP, that is why I joined PDP,” he added.