‘We Will Be Together Forever’ – Nollywood Actor, Tope Adebayo Opens Up On Relationship With Fathia Balogun

Nollywood actor, Tope Adebayo, the son of veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has dismissed reports of a romantic affair with his colleague, Fathia Balogun.

Naija News reports that Tope, in an interview with BABAIBE TV, on YouTube, revealed that a specific individual in the movie industry was circulating the reports of the alleged romance.

While expressing frustration over the allegation, Tope clarified that his relationship with Fathia is platonic and based on mutual respect and support.

He maintained that they would be together forever because Faithia was his helper.

He said, “I’m very sad at the moment because there has been a false rumour spread about me and Fathia.

“I don’t know what to do because an actor has accused me of dating and having sex with Fathia.

“I and Fathia are very close to each other to the extent that nobody can find out why we love each other. I and Fathia will be together forever because she is my helper. When I wanted to become a movie director, some actors tried to discourage me, but Fathia was the one who stood by me, and she gave me the opportunity to direct five of her movies at the time without having any past experience about directing movies before.”