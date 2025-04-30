“We Respond With Work, Not Noise” — Otti Dismisses Opposition Antics

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to governance and development, stating that distractions from opposition voices hold no sway over his focus or progress.

Speaking on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the lawmaker representing Bende North State Constituency, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe, Governor Otti dismissed the criticisms from opposition elements as political theatrics designed more for personal gain than genuine ambition.

“We are not bothered about the oppositions and their noise. There are different reasons why people show up (for elections),” the governor remarked, addressing what he described as the usual antics of certain opposition figures.

“Sometimes, they just want recognition—that their names showed up for the primaries—knowing fully well that they will not win the election. Some of them also come for negotiations, and then of course, some others also show up for projections.

“They look at themselves and say, ‘If I start the noise in 2025, maybe by 2040 they will know that I have been in the race and they will call me and recognise me,’ so they are projecting themselves,” Otti stated.

Rather than respond to the noise with counterarguments, the governor said his strategy remains rooted in performance.

“People are making noise, but I respond with work. We are very committed to the job that our people asked us to do. We are doing just that. For us, governance is about stewardship and leadership. And that is what is keeping us here,” he added.

Governor Otti took the opportunity to formally welcome Ibekwe, who recently left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP). He described the lawmaker’s defection as a thoughtful and independent decision, emphasizing that his government does not operate on political bias.

He assured Ibekwe of a warm embrace within the LP, noting that the party’s doors are open to leaders who share its vision of people-centered governance.

“We do not prioritise party lines in our governance approach. What matters most is the development of Abia State and the well-being of its people,” Otti said. He also disclosed that plans were underway for an official event to celebrate Ibekwe’s entry into the party.

In response, Hon. Ibekwe expressed his confidence in the Labour Party’s mission, attributing his defection to the visible developmental strides being recorded under Governor Otti’s leadership.

“This is the best time for Abia people,” he declared, praising the governor’s commitment to impactful governance and pledging total support for his re-election campaign in 2027.

The visit also featured prominent stakeholders from Bende North, including the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Cliff Agbaeze; LP chieftain Chief Uwakwe Maduka; former Commissioner for Boundary Matters, Mascot Obike; and Abia APC spokesperson, Okey Ezeala, among others, who all pledged their allegiance to the Otti-led administration.