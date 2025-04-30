We Have Put Delta Behind Us – Baraje

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Baraje, has said the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the party’s structure in Delta was a shock.

Naija News reports that Baraje said the party was not expecting Governor Oborevwori and Okowa‘s defection, but everyone has the right to make decisions as he or she wishes.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, the former national chairman stated that PDP has moved forward.

He faulted claims of PDP losing its structure to win elections. According to him, the main opposition party remains grounded across the country.

His words: “Anybody can say anything he likes or he wishes. Politics is about dreams, it is about aspirations, it is about wishes. The wish of anybody is his own personal consumption.

“If the APC is saying what its saying it is their wish. The oppositions are there. They are not sleeping, despite the gale of defections, as far as am concerned, defection or no defection, the PDP is still a party that is very strong on ground as an opposition party. And the ruling party has a right to say whatever they want to say, but the oppositions are not sleeping.

“The defection of the entire PDP structure in Delta State to the APC for no justifiable reason sent shockwaves across the nation. We have moved beyond the initial shock and are reminding ourselves that enough is enough; we are moving forward without fixating on Delta.

“We have put that one behind us in PDP and we are looking forward. It depends on the wish and aspiration of anybody in whatever party. “