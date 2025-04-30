We Are Ready To Fly You To Your Desired Destination – APC Woos Governor Eno

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State of its readiness to receive him into its camp.

The APC said it agrees with the submission of the Governor that the plane of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become unsafe to travel.

The ruling party made the submission in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, shortly after the Akwa Ibom State Governor sparked defection talks with his recent statement about affairs in the PDP.

Naija News recalls that Governor Eno raised eyebrows and sparked widespread speculation about his political future after questioning the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a platform for his aspirations beyond 2027.

He made the comments during a constituency outreach meeting in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, leaving many wondering whether a shift to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the horizon.

Addressing a large crowd at the Town Square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency on Tuesday, Governor Eno likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft, suggesting that if the party’s direction remained unstable, he might consider switching to a more reliable vehicle, an apparent metaphor for defection.

The APC, in response, said it agrees with the submission of the Governor on the PDP and, in contrast, assured him that the APC has highly competent pilots and crew who are ready to fly with him to his desired destination.

The party assured him that the APC plane is fit and ready to accommodate him.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) notes the musing of His Excellency, Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom state, that likened the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a faulty airplane, incapable of taking safely to the skies, creating an imperative to seek alternative flight onward.

“We couldn’t agree more that Plane PDP has become demonstrably inoperable and unsafe for travel.

“As safety and comfort are prerequisite conditions for flying, our great Party assures the Governor that Plane APC is fit and ready to fly His Excellency and entourage to their desired destination.

“Our pilots and crew are highly competent, welcoming, attentive to detail, and on standby to serve.

“We assure Governor Eno that a flight with us will be a mighty good ride to remember.”