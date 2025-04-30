VIDEO: Moment Alaafin Refused To Stand Up To Greet Ooni Of Ife At Ibadan Event

A video has surfaced on the internet depicting a moment of noticeable tension between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Naija News reports that the recording, taken during an event organized by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Ibadan on Tuesday, captures the Ooni of Ife’s arrival as other traditional rulers stood to acknowledge him.

In contrast, the Alaafin of Oyo chose to remain seated, declining to perform the customary standing greeting.

Nevertheless, the Ooni of Ife approached the Alaafin, extended his hand for a handshake, and engaged in a brief conversation before taking his seat.

See the video clip below:

Meanwhile, the sacked Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Ezebunwo Ichemati, has debunked reports suggesting that the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, knelt before his predecessor cum Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to beg for forgiveness.

Naija News learnt that the reports alleged that Fubara had met with Wike in Abuja as part of a broader reconciliation effort aimed at resolving the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

The meeting was reportedly facilitated by two governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Southwest governor.

Fubara was said to have knelt and pleaded with Wike for forgiveness during the meeting, asking for help in reinstating him as governor.

However, Ichemati, in a statement on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, said Fubara was in high spirits and committed to the peace and development of Rivers, but would not do so with his knees on the ground.

Ichemati asked members of the public to disregard the lies, stressing that the reports were fabricated to mislead the public.