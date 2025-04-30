Victor Osimhen Gifts Remo Stars ₦10 Million For Winning NPFL Title

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has gifted Remo Stars a total of ten million naira for winning their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League title.

Following their NPFL title win, Victor Osimhen reached out to Remo Stars via video call and presented the cash gift to the team—₦5 million for the players and another ₦5 million for the technical crew.

The club’s head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who revealed this to Punch, highlighted the significant positive response this victory has elicited from various sectors.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a statement to congratulate the Ogun State-based football club for winning Nigeria’s elite league.

The president stated, “The historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved.”

Also, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun acknowledged the milestone, describing it as an unprecedented achievement for the state.

In a statement from his media advisor, he said, “I am delighted that the unwavering perseverance and consistency of the Remo Stars Football team have been recognized on a national level, to the admiration of all Nigerians.”

The Confederation of African Football praised Remo Stars’ victory as a source of “immense pride” for both the club and the southwest region, which had not seen a league champion since Julius Berger’s success in 2000.

They expressed anticipation for Remo Stars’ upcoming participation in the Champions League.