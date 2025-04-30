Two Manchester United Stars Return From Injury Ahead Of UEL Clash Against Bilbao

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has received a significant boost as both Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have returned to training just in time for the crucial Europa League semi-final first-leg against Atletico Bilbao.

Amad Diallo has been sidelined since February due to an ankle injury, which initially raised concerns that the talented 22-year-old Ivorian forward would miss the remainder of the season.

However, his recovery appears to be progressing well, and there is now optimism that he could make a contribution during the final stages of the campaign.

United will be travelling to San Mames for the first leg of their semi-final at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, with hopes of securing a favourable result to advance towards a Champions League berth for next season.

In a further stroke of good fortune, Matthijs de Ligt has also resumed training after nursing an ankle injury sustained earlier this month during a defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Dutch international defender has been a key figure in United’s backline, and Amorim has indicated that De Ligt is “near” full fitness.

His potential return could bolster United’s defensive options significantly for the upcoming clash against Bilbao on Thursday.

While Diallo’s involvement in the away leg might be considered a risk due to his ongoing recovery, there’s a possibility he could make his much-anticipated return when United hosts Atletico Bilbao for the second leg at Old Trafford on May 8.