Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 30th April, 2025

Former Delta State Governor and 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will soon dump the PDP.

According to Okowa, “Atiku is on his way out of the PDP.”

Naija News reports Okowa, who recently perfected his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed the news of Atiku’s pending defection during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday.

He lamented that many members are not satisfied with happenings in the PDP, even as the nation inches towards the 2027 elections.

“I discussed the coalition with Atiku, who is on his way out of the PDP, before we moved to the APC,” Okowa revealed.

The former Delta State Governor added that the planned coalition being spearheaded by Atiku lacks clarity, structure and urgency.

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has instructed its Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, to swiftly prepare legal processes to challenge the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in Delta State, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the directive follows a dramatic shift in political allegiance on April 23, 2025, when Governor Oborevwori, Okowa, and other key figures from the PDP’s Delta State chapter abandoned the opposition party and pledged support to the APC.

The party’s national leadership has vowed to reclaim its mandate through legal means, as these officials were originally elected under the PDP platform.

Speaking after the first National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the year, Acting National Chairman, Amb Umar Damagum, confirmed the party’s resolve to challenge the defection in court.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has issued a six-week ultimatum to all unregistered businesses operating in Nigeria, urging them to register formally or face legal consequences.

This directive was made public on Tuesday through a statement titled “PUBLIC NOTICE: CARRYING ON BUSINESS IN NIGERIA UNDER AN UNREGISTERED NAME OR ACRONYM.”

In the notice, the CAC warned that defaulters risk either jail time or legal prosecution if they fail to act within the specified period.

The Commission reminded business operators and the general public that conducting business as a company, limited liability partnership, limited partnership, or under a business name without registration constitutes a criminal offence.

This is in accordance with Section 863 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020. Furthermore, operating with any name or acronym different from the registered one is also considered unlawful under the Act.

Former Governor of Jigawa State and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has criticised the party’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Lamido, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, accused President Bola Tinubu of using national resources to weaken opposition parties.

According to Lamido, Tinubu’s actions of weaponising state power to stifle opposition voices threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that Tinubu is expected to allow opposition parties to engage in competition against each other without his interference, but unfortunately, this is not the case.

Reacting to the recent wave of defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, Lamido expressed disappointment, especially with the former Governor of Delta State, Okowa.

He maintained that it is wrong for any Nigerian president to use state resources to undermine opponents.

Former vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar, in 2023 general election, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he wished he had not accepted his nomination.

Naija News reports that Okowa, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, said it was during the campaign that he found out that the people of South did not want a Northerner to take over from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, the former Governor of Delta State stated that had he known, he would not have accepted his nomination.

According to him, it was during the PDP presidential campaign in 2023 that he realized he made a mistake.

He cited the PDP’s loss of Delta during the presidential election as proof of his statement. He noted that Delta people voted overwhelmingly for PDP’s governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, who also defected to APC on Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government, has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, a public holiday in commemoration of the Workers’ Day celebration.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo, in a statement on Tuesday night signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Magdalene Ajani, commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice, reiterating the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

He noted that workers’ efforts are mainly responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

Tunji-Ojo, therefore, urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he promised.

Legendary Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, has dismissed widespread rumours about his safety and whereabouts, reassuring fans on Tuesday that he is neither missing nor kidnapped.

The music icon shared the clarification in a live video posted by his wife, Bose Olubo-Adegeye, after a social media storm was sparked by his daughter, Damilola Adeniyi-Adegeye.

On Monday, Damilola raised alarm over her father’s supposed disappearance, accusing her stepbrother, Dayo, whom she referred to as KSA’s manager, of allegedly holding the veteran singer hostage and mismanaging his affairs.

However, in a live video on Tuesday, King Sunny Ade directly addressed the rumours, reassuring his fans that he is in good health and continues to perform at live events.

He mentioned performing at a show in Lekki, Lagos, over the weekend and noted that he was on his way to another performance.

Lagos socialite cum music executive, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has reportedly been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that the EFCC arrested E-Money over allegations of abusing the Naira note and defacing foreign currencies.

According to sources within the commission, E-Money was taken into custody on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos.

The arrest follows allegations that the socialite was involved in the illegal act of spraying United States dollars, an activity that allegedly violates the Foreign Exchange Act.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday night, celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana ChiefPriest, announced that E-Money has been released.

Popular Nigerian Rapper, Odumodublvck has claimed that his acceptance speech at the 17th Headies was abruptly interrupted because he was taking about Jesus Christ.

Speaking via his X account, he attributed the cut-off to his mention of Jesus Christ, suggesting that if he had referenced Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu instead, the interruption might not have occurred.

Despite the incident, Odumodublvck said he bears no ill feelings towards the organisers of the Headies Awards.

He expressed gratitude that his microphone was eventually turned back on, allowing him to continue and share his message.

He reiterated his advocacy for Jesus Christ, declaring “Jesus is king. He is before now and forever.”

Arsenal’s Champions League dream hangs by a thread after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed a critical 1-0 away victory in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to an early strike from Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger stunned the home crowd with a goal just four minutes in, capitalising on a quick PSG break to fire past David Raya and give the visitors a vital away lead.

It was a goal that ultimately defined the night as Arsenal, despite dominating spells of possession and producing several promising attacks, failed to breach Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now face an uphill task in Paris, needing at least a goal to force extra time.

With PSG holding the edge and an away goal in hand, Arsenal’s hopes of reaching their first Champions League final since 2006 are fading fast.

The return leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final will take place at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.

