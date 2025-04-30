‘Tinubu Does Not Want To Hear Anything Apart From Performance’ – EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for not interfering with the agency’s anti-graft activities.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede, speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, dismissed allegations that Tinubu is using the Commission to target members of opposition parties.

According to him, the President’s primary concern is how the heads of key ministries and government agencies are delivering on their mandates.

Olukoyede added that Tinubu is keen on performance, but some people are distracting him from the good work he is doing.

He said, “I think Nigerians should appreciate the kind of president we have at this time, and I am being serious about it. It is not because I am occupying this position. Anyone who would be sincere, particularly those who work with Mr President, those who are members of Federal Executive Council, those who are heading agencies, ministries and department, any time you see Mr President, the body language is ‘look, what have you done?’ ‘How much have you recovered?’

“The man doesn’t have time for this issue, people are just trying to distract the government, they are just trying to distract the working president. Those who are close to him will tell you he doesn’t want to hear anything apart from the performance.”