Super Falcons’ Rasheedat Ajibade Set To Leave Atletico Madrid

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade is poised to end her time with Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, as her contract is set to expire.

This anticipated free transfer opens the door for new opportunities for Rasheedat Ajibade, with reports linking her to America’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Atletico Madrid are already looking to secure a suitable replacement for the talented winger. Note that Ajibade joined the team in January 2021 from Norwegian club Avaldnes on a two-year contract. Afterwards, she extended her stay at the club for an additional three years in 2022.

During her time at Atletico Madrid, she has made a notable impact, scoring 40 goals in 136 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Everton, and Fulham are actively monitoring Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as the summer transfer window approaches.

Following Leicester City’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, Ndidi is expected to seek a new challenge this summer.

His move away from the relegated club is likely, especially considering the £9 million release clause in the three-year contract he signed last summer, and interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli adds to the intrigue.

Ndidi has been a valuable player for Leicester City since joining from Belgian side KRC Genk in January 2017, and his next steps will be closely watched by his fans.