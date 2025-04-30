Small Men In Oversized Cloths And Big Shoes – PDP Reacts To Gov Eno Planned Defection

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the potential defection of the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno as “very, very unfortunate.”

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor urged Eno to prioritize electoral reforms rather than defecting to another party.

He stressed that the governor has benefited from the PDP for over 25 years and has a moral responsibility to advocate for the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

“When you assume that people possess integrity, class, and substance, it is deeply disappointing to discover they are, in fact, merely small men in oversized clothes and big shoes. There’s a real sense of disillusionment when those you once held in high regard turn out to be far less impressive. I wonder what justification the governor of Akwa Ibom State intends to offer for his defection,” Osadolor remarked, voicing his disappointment in Eno’s reported plans.

He further argued that political leaders ought to stand with the Nigerian people in pushing for essential reforms, rather than switching allegiances out of personal fears.

Osadolor noted that Eno, who has long been a member of the PDP, appears to be contemplating defection out of fear of being “rigged out” in the next elections.

“In truth, this is a governor who has been with the PDP for over 25 years—one who has been given countless opportunities to leave a lasting mark in our democratic history. And now, because of fear, he considers jumping ship ahead of the 2027 elections,” Osadolor added.

He also raised concerns about the current administration’s treatment of opposition figures, questioning whether political allegiance can magically absolve corrupt leaders.

“This situation raises a vital question: Why is this presidency seemingly vindictive towards opposition figures? Are we now to believe that all APC governors are saints, or that corrupt individuals suddenly become virtuous once they defect to the APC? Institutions must not revolve around individuals—they should be anchored in strong, enduring systems and processes,” he said.

Osadolor urged Governor Eno to reflect on the legacy he wishes to leave behind, and to leverage his position as governor of an oil-rich state to advocate for electoral justice.

“I call on the governor to reconsider. He has the opportunity to leave a legacy that will be remembered by future generations. As a powerful governor, he should rally Nigerians in demanding credible electoral reforms and ensuring the 2027 elections are truly democratic and transparent,” he stated.