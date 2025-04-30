Six Rescued As Army Thwart Kidnap Attempt In Taraba

The personnel of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt and liberated six individuals along the Wukari-Kente road in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Naija News reports that this operation, executed on April 27, 2025, was initiated following an urgent communication from the Executive Chairman of Wukari LGA, who informed security forces of an assault on travellers in the vicinity.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base Wukari were promptly deployed to the location.

In a rapid response, the troops conducted an immediate rescue operation in the area, successfully retrieving the victims unharmed, as stated. Upon their arrival, the troops discovered an abandoned white Toyota Hilux vehicle with a flat tire left by the roadside.

“Shortly after, six individuals emerged from the nearby bush, unharmed, and identified themselves as the occupants of the vehicle,” the army said.

The victims reported that they were en route from Yola to Lafia when they were ambushed from behind by gunmen, believed to be either kidnappers or armed robbers. In response, they abandoned their vehicle and sought refuge in the nearby bush.

After securing the area, the soldiers reportedly helped replace the damaged tire and accompanied the travellers until they were safely back on their way.

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised the troops for their prompt action and professionalism, reaffirming the brigade’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property throughout Taraba State.

He also encouraged residents to aid security initiatives by providing timely and reliable information.

“We remain resolute in our mission to ensure peace and security across Taraba State and its environs,” he assured.