Since 2003, Atiku has remained the weapon formed against PDP - Wike's Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, has identified former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the problem of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olayinka, in a post via his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, submitted that Atiku has been the PDP’s problem since 2003.

He also referenced a submission that originated in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, in which some stakeholders were said to have rejected Wike as the PDP’s vice presidential candidate because they view him as someone who would be difficult to control.

The Minister’s aide noted that the focus should have been on winning the election, rather than on how to control anybody.

“They told us then that Wike will be too strong as Vice President, it will be difficult to control him, bla bla bla.

“Person wey never win election dey talk about who will be difficult to control as Vice President.

“Then too, they termed us as disloyal to the party.

“Since 2003, Atiku has remained the weapon formed against PDP,” Olayinka wrote.

Meanwhile, former Delta State Governor and 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will soon dump the PDP.

According to Okowa, “Atiku is on his way out of the PDP.”

Naija News reports Okowa, who recently perfected his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed the news of Atiku’s pending defection during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday.

He lamented that many members are not satisfied with happenings in the PDP, even as the nation inches towards the 2027 elections.