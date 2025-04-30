Rivers Govt Retrieve Vehicles From Suspended Deputy Governor, Odu

The Rivers State Government has provided an official explanation for the retrieval of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the premises of the suspended Deputy Governor, Ngozi Ordu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government clarified that the action was part of a routine administrative procedure aimed at securing state property.

The government stressed that the retrieval was misrepresented by political opportunists seeking to stir unnecessary tensions.

The statement questioned the motives of those politicizing the issue, asking, “What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended Deputy Governor’s premises over a month after the declaration of a state of emergency?”

The Rivers State Government emphasized that the recovery of its assets should not be viewed as an overreach of executive power. The administration reiterated its commitment to prudent management of public resources and its determination to not be distracted by unfounded allegations.

The government further urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid challenging the resolve of an administration that has displayed considerable patience despite ongoing provocation.

The public was advised to disregard sensationalized reports of the incident and focus instead on the government’s efforts to restore stability and promote good governance in Rivers State.