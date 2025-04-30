Rivers Court Set Date To Hear Motion For Injunction By Fubara’s Chief Of Staff

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has set June 15, 2025, for the hearing of a motion for an order of injunction filed by the Chief of Staff to the suspended Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie.

The motion is against the Nigerian Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court, presided over by Justice I.P.C. Igwe, also scheduled the same date for the hearing of a similar motion filed by the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Chijioke Ihunwo, against the same respondents.

In the separate suits, both Ehie and Ihunwo are seeking five declarations from the court. This includes an order restraining the Nigerian Police and DSS from inviting, harassing, arresting, or detaining them in connection with the arson attack at the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 29, 2023.

The motion stems from a statement made by the former Head of Service, George Nweke, on March 27, 2025. The legal teams representing both plaintiffs argue that the police and DSS have no legal authority to detain, arrest, or harass their clients over the alleged attack.

Ehie’s legal team argues that a previous ruling by Justice Sika Aprioku of a Rivers State High Court, which favored their client, has not been overturned by any appellate court.

They contend that the ruling remains binding, and the defendants do not have the legal right to take any further actions against Ehie in relation to the case.

The legal team is also requesting that the court prevent the police and DSS from declaring Ehie wanted or compelling him to appear at their Abuja office.

They are further seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent any future action that could lead to his arrest or detention.

When the matter was heard on Wednesday, the counsel for the Nigerian Police, Dickson Celestine, informed the court that he had only recently received the case file within the past 24 hours. He requested additional time to study the documents and file a response to the suit.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Demain Okoro (SAN), did not object to the request for more time.

After considering the request, Justice I.P.C. Igwe adjourned the case to June 15, 2025, for the hearing of the motion seeking a perpetual injunction. This sets the stage for the next step in this ongoing legal battle over the alleged arson and the actions of the Nigerian Police and DSS.