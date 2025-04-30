Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger Receives Six-Match Ban, Bellingham Forgiven

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has slammed a six-match ban on Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and his club’s teammate, Lucas Vázquez will face a two-match ban, following the club’s extra-time loss against FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

While Antonio Rudiger and Vázquez have been punished for their misconduct at the tail end of the match, their teammate, Jude Bellingham’s red card, has been officially overturned.

Recall that the match ended in controversy as emotions ran high in the final moments, particularly regarding the officiating by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Rudiger, who had been substituted, faced a red card in the 120th minute for “throwing an object from the technical area” and required restraint from coaching staff due to his noticeable frustration, as outlined in the official report.

Vázquez, although also off the pitch at the time, was penalized for returning to the field to voice his objections regarding the referee’s decision.

In contrast, Bellingham received a red card for reportedly aggressively approaching the officials; however, a review of video evidence showed this was not the case.

After careful consideration, the committee concluded that Bellingham’s behaviour did not align with the referee’s account.

They stated there was “a different reality than that reflected in the referee’s report,” noting no evidence of aggression or need for restraint from his teammates. Consequently, his red card was rescinded, and no further sanctions were implemented.

In Rudiger’s case, despite his public apology on social media where he took accountability and expressed remorse, the committee deemed the nature of his actions too serious for leniency and imposed a six-game suspension.

Complicating matters further, Rudiger is currently recovering from knee surgery and may be sidelined for up to two months, which could affect his participation in the remainder of the season and the upcoming Club World Cup.