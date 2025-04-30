Real Madrid To Prevent Carlo Ancelotti’s Move To Brazil

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to prevent the Brazil national team from appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach amidst ongoing speculation about his future with the Spanish giants.

Carlo Ancelotti’s position has become increasingly difficult following a series of disappointing results, including a shocking elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Arsenal and a bitter defeat to their fierce rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Furthermore, Real Madrid currently trail Barcelona in the La Liga standings, compounding the pressure on Ancelotti.

Recently, reports emerged suggesting that Ancelotti had reached a verbal agreement to take the helm of the Brazilian national team as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

However, respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed via social media platform X that “Real Madrid are currently blocking Carlo Ancelotti’s move to the Brazilian national team.”

Romano said a verbal agreement had reportedly been in place for two days, with Brazil expecting Ancelotti to formalize the commitment. Yet, it appears Real Madrid were not directly informed of these developments.

The club’s reluctance to allow the coaching transition is primarily motivated by their desire to avoid any potential exit fee associated with Ancelotti’s contract.

Ancelotti, now in his second tenure at the club after returning in 2021, has an impressive track record, amassing 15 major trophies, including three Champions League titles, throughout his two spells.

However, as the current campaign draws to a close, Real Madrid find themselves with only the UEFA Super Cup to show for their efforts.