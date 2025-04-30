President Tinubu To Visit Katsina State For One-Day Working Trip

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to pay a one-day working visit to Katsina State on Friday, marking his first visit to the state since assuming office in 2023.

Naija News gathered that the visit is expected to focus on commissioning key infrastructure projects executed by the administration of Governor Dikko Radda.

The State Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu-Zango, made the announcement during a press briefing in Katsina on Wednesday. He confirmed that President Tinubu would inaugurate two significant projects during his visit.

The two major projects to be commissioned include the Eastern Bypass, which spans from Dutsin-ma Road, passing through Kano and Daura Roads, and concludes at Yandaki in Kaita Local Government Area.

Additionally, the President will commission the newly established Agricultural Mechanisation Centre, a project aimed at boosting the state’s agricultural sector.

Salisu-Zango also noted that the visit provides an opportunity for the state to discuss some of its ongoing challenges, particularly in relation to security.

The state has faced escalating security concerns, and the commissioner emphasised that the President’s visit would allow for direct dialogue on these issues.

In preparation for the President’s visit, the commissioner urged Katsina residents to come out in large numbers to welcome the President and show support for his administration. He also called on the public to maintain law and order during the visit.