Police Reactivates Digital Tinted Glass Permit System Application

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reinstated the issuance of Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) across the nation via a secure and user-friendly digital platform accessible at https://www.possap.gov.ng.

In a press release on Wednesday, the force said the initiative addresses the numerous public grievances regarding the harassment of drivers using tinted windows and underscores the necessity for a clear, transparent, and accountable procedure for the regularization of factory-fitted tinted glass on vehicles.

As modern vehicles are increasingly produced with tinted windows, it is crucial to establish a standardized system that allows for legitimate use while ensuring public safety.

According to the NPF, tinted vehicles have frequently been misused for criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery, “one-chance” scams, and other forms of banditry.

Their presence diminishes police visibility and obstructs effective law enforcement, thereby exacerbating public insecurity.

The reactivation of the permit system is a strategic initiative aimed at identifying legitimate users, such as individuals with medical needs or members of the security forces, while curbing misuse for criminal purposes.

This move, according to the force, is anticipated to improve police investigative capabilities and bolster national security efforts.

The NPF urged applicants to process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks. The system also features QR-coded digital permits, with a streamlined processing timeline of 72 hours.

“To ensure a smooth transition, a 30-day grace period has been approved, effective from May 1st, 2025, within which motorists are expected to comply. Enforcement will commence at the end of this period. Officers found engaging in unprofessional conduct such as extortion or harassment in the course of enforcement will be decisively dealt with in accordance with extant disciplinary procedures.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the Force’s commitment to a technologically driven and citizen-focused policing strategy. He urges the public to embrace the initiative in the interest of safer roads, enhanced public trust, and a more secure Nigeria,” the communique issued on Wednesday, April 30, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.