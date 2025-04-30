Peter Obi’s Ally, Mamah, Others Defect To PDP In Enugu

Peter Obi‘s Enugu Campaign Coordinator, Prince Emeka Mamah, and Enugu’s Labour Party former spokesman, Titus Odoh, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that Labour Party’s Enugu State governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, earlier defected to the PDP.

Mamah and Odoh (LP’s former chairmanship candidate for Igboeze North) were welcomed into the PDP by the party’s state chairman, Martin Chukwunwike, on Tuesday.

Mamah and Odoh said Governor Peter Mbah‘s good governance attracted them to the party. Mamah added that many LP members would join PDP.

“The present governor, Peter Mbah, has shown that governance is not supposed to be what it used to be in the past. He has endeared my heart so much and that is why somebody like me, the person I brought here today, and so many other people will have to join the party.

“In the next couple of days, there is going to be a lot of movement of people that I worked with when we were with Barr Chijioke Edeoga and Peter Obi in the last elections. So many of our members are going to be part of this movement to PDP and in support of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah,” he said.

Welcoming the defectors, Enugu’s PDP Chairman, Chukwunweike, commended them for decamping to PDP.

He further disclosed that four LP National Assembly members would soon join the party.

“I feel happy that it is working out the way our governor wanted it. He directed it and we are doing it and it is working fine. The secret to this is having a normal mind to talk to people. The governor is truthful about what he is saying and again, the job being done by the governor. They said that no one will see it and say he is still in the opposition.

“That is why they are all coming. We are expecting as many bigwigs as still outside, but by next tomorrow, we are going to take in not less than four from the national assembly,” Governor Mbah’s spokesman, Dan Nwomeh, quoted him.