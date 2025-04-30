‘People Do Not Give Me The Credit I Deserve In Nigerian Music Industry’ – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that despite being consistent in the music industry for 15 years, people do not give him his due credit.

Naija News reports that David made this known during a recent interview with content creator Egungun of Lagos.

The ‘Feel’ crooner stated he has been conquering the music industry, but he does not get enough credit for his impact.

He said, “I have been conquering the music industry for 15 years, but the crazy thing is that people don’t give me my flowers [credits] that I deserve.”

Egungun inferred, “Do you believe that you have haters?”

Davido replied, “There are haters, but when I go everywhere, they love me, so I’m like, where are the haters?”

Meanwhile, Davido has shared the story of his first encounter with American R&B star, Chris Brown.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, Davido said Chris Brown changed his life and his career.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ hitmaker said his career progressed after he met Breezy in 2018.

He said, “Meeting Chris Brown changed my life. I met him in 2018. He had a Nigerian friend, one of his best friends.

“The friend called me one day on Facetime and my song was playing at the background, I asked where he was and he said he was at Chris Brown’s house. I was like, ‘What? Y’all playing my music?’ And he showed me Chris dancing to my song”