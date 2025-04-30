PDP To Punish Gov Umo Eno, Other Governors Backing Tinubu’s Second Term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday warned that it will sanction its governors and elected officials who are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

Speaking at the party’s first National Working Committee (NWC) meeting since recent high-profile defections, the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, said such actions amount to betrayal and will not be tolerated.

Naija News reports that Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno and his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been identified as leading figures supporting Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Damagum declared that sanctions for such anti-party activities were imminent.

The NWC also approved the recommendations made during the recent PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Ibadan, including the scheduling of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for May 27.

Reacting to the spate of defections to the ruling APC, Damagum accused the party of using intimidation and coercion to poach PDP members.

“They can coerce, cajole and intimidate our members into joining them. But Nigerians will show them the results of their actions,” he said. “This government has been so insensitive to the yearnings and feelings of the people.”

He assured PDP supporters that 2027 would be a defining moment between Nigerians and the APC-led government.

Following the mass defection of party leaders in Delta State, the PDP announced the dissolution of all existing structures in the state. A South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee has been mandated to oversee party affairs until a new structure is constituted.

Damagum disclosed that the party has instructed its National Legal Adviser to take legal steps to recover mandates lost to defectors, in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

“As far as the Electoral Act says, whenever you leave, you must leave the chair that you have occupied,” he said. “The fortune of this party cannot be left in the hands of our adversaries.”

He further warned party members to remain loyal or face consequences.