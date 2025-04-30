PDP Makes Move To Address Defections, Set To Hold Strategic Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee and the Governors Forum are scheduled to hold a strategic meeting on May 11 to address the wave of defections and other challenges facing the party.

A source confirmed the development to Punch. The source stated that the meeting will focus on strategies to prevent certain members from leaving the party, the issue of the National Secretary, and other matters impacting the party.

Recall that on April 23rd, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his predecessor and PDP’s 2023 vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The source stated that the outcome of the meeting between the Governors Forum and NWC members will play a crucial role in determining the party’s future direction.

He stated, “The meetings took considerable time because many issues were discussed. We reviewed various matters affecting the party, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu was present and addressed the NWC meeting.

“Some NWC members who couldn’t attend in person joined virtually, making the discussion comprehensive – particularly on the recent defections. After reviewing all the circumstances surrounding the defections of Okowa and the Delta State Governor, we concluded that their actions were motivated by personal interests.

“The party leadership has treated them fairly, so their defection came as a surprise. We agreed to hold a meeting with the governors on May 11 at a yet-to-be-determined venue to further deliberate on the defections.

“Regarding the National Secretary issue, we resolved to adopt the governors’ recommendations. However, most of us also noted that their stance complicates the matter, as the Supreme Court’s ruling favors Anyanwu. These issues, along with the defections and others, will be revisited during the meeting with the governors. Nonetheless, we are all committed to working together in unity.”