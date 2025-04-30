Nigerians Want Peter Obi In Power, He Does Not Need Coalition – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi does not require any coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or support from political figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to win the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku insisted that Obi remains a formidable and widely accepted candidate.

He described the PDP as a “crisis-ridden and near-empty platform,” dismissing any speculations that Obi would rejoin the party.

He said, “Peter Obi doesn’t need any coalition to win the 2027 presidential election. He is a sellable candidate. If you recall, he was already coasting to victory in the 2023 elections before the controversial glitches. He even defeated Tinubu in his own stronghold in Lagos, which shows Nigerians want him in power.”

“For as long as INEC conducts a free and fair election, he will win. He can also leverage his local and international connections to make it happen.”

Ndubuaku insisted Obi commands nationwide acceptance across all six geopolitical zones and warned against any return to the PDP.

He said, “No serious candidate will consider the PDP as a viable platform at this point.

“Obi is a disciplined man. If people are suggesting he return to the PDP, on what basis? Compare the PDP’s issues with those of the Labour Party. While LP’s crisis—centering around Julius Abure—has been settled by the Supreme Court, the PDP is still battling a hydra-headed crisis. Moving from LP to PDP would be like jumping from frying pan to fire.”

He further noted that fears about zoning and power rotation are unfounded, especially in light of Obi’s reputation for performance.