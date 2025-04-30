Nigerians Have Written Peter Obi, Atiku Off – APC Chieftess, Sadda

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftess, Hajia Mohammed Zainab Sadda, has said the former presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, do not stand a chance in 2027.

Naija News reports that Hajia Sadda said Nigerians are satisfied with the performance of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with the Nation, the Katsina-based activist endorsed the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Dikko Radda in 2027.

“The people are satisfied with the performance of President Tinubu at the local, state, and federal governments levels and the various projects carried out for them,” she said.

Sadda stated that no coalition by Atiku and Obi can unseat President Tinubu. She claimed that Katsina voters do not know Atiku or Obi.

“The clamour by the opposition through a gang up against the re-election of President Tinubu has failed from the beginning, Nigerians have written off Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and co. Katsina people don’t know them either,” she stated.

The APC’s senatorial aspirant for Katsina Central urged Katsina people to remain steadfast in supporting Radda, adding that the Governor remained committed to taking governance to the grassroots.

“I want to assure Katsina people that Governor Dikko Radda remains committed to granting full autonomy to local governments and firmly believes that allowing them to function independently is not a burden on his administration but rather an opportunity for grassroots development.

“By empowering local councils, they will have the resources and authority to effectively serve their communities and ensuring that projects and services reach the people directly,” she added.