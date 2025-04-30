Nigerian Doctor Shot Dead In Benin

A physiotherapist working with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has been shot dead by unknown armed assailants.

The sad development was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of UBTH, Joshua Uwaibi, representing the hospital’s management, stating that they have formally requested the Edo State Police Command, with a copy sent to the Department of State Services (DSS), to conduct an investigation and apprehend the individuals responsible for the murder of Ogunniyi, who was tragically killed last Friday while en route to have lunch at a restaurant located behind the hospital.

According to Uwaibi, “A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday while on the way to have his lunch.

“It was gathered that a vehicle was chasing another one. The one behind was shooting at the one in front and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the neck. He was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department but he didn’t make it.

“We have written to the Edo Police Command and copied the DSS calling for investigation and the need to bring the killers to justice.”

Naija News understands that the incident has led to some health workers protesting the killing of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of several suspected criminals, including kidnappers and gun runners, in different operations across the country.

A statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that several weapons were also recovered during the successful raids by Police operatives.

He noted that the operations are significant breakthroughs in efforts by the Nigeria Police in combating violent crimes across several states.

Adejobi also added that the successful operations, which were propelled by credible intelligence, demonstrate the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.