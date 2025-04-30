Lawmaker Resigns From Labour Party, Returns To PDP

The lawmaker representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Dennis Agbo, has officially announced his resignation from the Labour Party (LP) and his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Agbo, who is widely known as “Mr. Integrity,” explained that his decision was influenced by the impressive performance of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, the ongoing internal crises within the Labour Party, and overwhelming calls from his constituents to rejoin the PDP.

Agbo highlighted Governor Mbah’s outstanding leadership since his inauguration, noting, “The performance of the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, has been nothing short of outstanding. I have had the privilege of supporting and contributing to the administration’s commitment to moving the state forward.”

Addressing the political turmoil within the Labour Party, Agbo emphasized the need to align with the state government for the benefit of his constituents.

“In deference to the popular wishes of the highly enterprising people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, I have decided to resign my membership of the Labour Party and return to the People’s Democratic Party,” he stated.

He further emphasized that working alongside Governor Mbah within the same political platform would help create the necessary synergy for enhanced development in both his constituency and the state.

Agbo also announced that the formal ceremony marking his return to the PDP would take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the PDP State Secretariat in GRA, Enugu.

A former PDP lawmaker during the 8th National Assembly (2015–2019), Agbo won re-election in 2023 under the LP. However, his victory was overturned by a tribunal, which ordered a rerun in select polling units.

Though his PDP opponent was briefly declared the winner, Agbo successfully challenged the verdict and regained his mandate in 2024.