Just In: Aisha Achimugu Appears In Court

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arraigned Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News learnt that Achimugu, accompanied by two female EFCC officers, arrived in court at about 11:35 am.

Recall that Achimugu was detained on Tuesday by the EFCC over alleged involvement in a suspicious N8.71 billion oil block transaction.

Sources at the Commission disclosed to The Nation that Achimugu may be arraigned in court today following an intense eight-hour interrogation session with EFCC investigators in Abuja.

The embattled CEO of Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited was arrested upon her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from London in the early hours of Tuesday.

More details to come…