‘It Only Made Me Better’ – Kate Henshaw Knocks Troll Who Reminded Her How Late Sammie Okposo Used To Beat Her

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has blasted a troll over an old piece of news concerning her past romantic relationship with the late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

Naija News reports that in the headline of the post, which is from an old interview, Kate Henshaw disclosed that Sammie Okposo used to beat her mercilessly while they were together.

Recall that the thespian and Okposo had dated for about three to four years in the early 2000s, a relationship that many thought would end in marriage, but they went their separate ways.

The troll questioned Kate Henshaw as to why she ended up ‘bitter and husbandless’.

The post read, “Aunty Kate, I heard someone say that you’re just a bitter old ‘agbaya’ woman because you’ve been let down by men too many times and ended up ‘husbandless’. Is that true?”

In response, the movie star admitted that it happened, but it only made her better and not a bitter person.

She wrote, “Awwww, I am still here, though. These things happen, and I am better not bitter. Can’t say the same for the females in your family. I saw one at farmcity the other night. I hope the pay she brought home fed the family for the night, though. I am good, to be honest. Next…..“