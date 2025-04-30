ISWAP Behind Deadly Borno Attack As Death Toll Rises

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) attack that killed at least 26 people near Rann, in the Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to security sources and local residents, the explosion occurred around 11 a.m. on Friday along the Furunduma axis, killing 17 people on the spot, including four women, six children, and seven other passengers.

By Monday, more bodies were recovered from the surrounding bush, raising the death toll to 26.

A security source who spoke anonymously confirmed the latest figure to Daily Trust.

“As of the last count, 26 people have died from the blast. This includes the four women, six children, and now 16 others,” the source said, adding that some victims were burnt beyond recognition.

ISWAP later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released on its Telegram channel, confirming the casualty figure, according to Reuters.

In a separate incident, two Nigerian soldiers were killed by a suspected landmine along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road.

Security sources reported that the explosion occurred near the deserted village of Nyeliri in Konduga Local Government Area.

“The deceased soldiers were part of a landmine detection team escorting commuters when they accidentally stepped on roadside IEDs,” one of the sources revealed.

The District Head of Damboa, Alhaji Lawan Maina, also confirmed the attack, stating, “Two soldiers were killed.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Command, ASP Kenneth Daso, by the aforementioned platform were unsuccessful. He did not respond to calls or messages as of press time.

The latest attacks underscore the persistent threat posed by insurgents in the northeastern region, despite ongoing military operations.