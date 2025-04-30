‘I Find It Disgraceful’ – Mr Macaroni Calls Out EndSars Protesters ‘Kissing Asses’ Of Politicians

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has criticised #EndSars protesters currently acting loyal to politicians after criticizing them.

Naija News reports that Macaroni, in a series of posts via 𝕏 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, claimed those supporting the politicians are ashamed of publicly declaring their support and using tribal bigotry to mask their hypocrisy.

The movie star described the act as disgraceful, adding that everyone has the right to support any political party they wish, without being attacked for it.

The post read, “Boys wey shout and cry during EndSars have started kissing the asses of the same politicians they criticized. They are so ashamed of it, they have to use Tribal bigotry to mask their hypocrisy. That’s the only thing I find disgraceful. Boys come dey mumu themselves. Pitiable!

“Boys don’t know how to come out plainly that they have been paid or that they wish to be paid. They start instigating tribal hate so they can use that as a cover. Meanwhile, they are romanticizing with bigots on the TL who insult and curse us daily for criticizing government.

“Everyone has a right to support any political party they wish to without being attacked for it. This was my message all through the election period.

My issue is with those of you that instigate tribal bigotry because you need an excuse to support a politician! E don Cast!”