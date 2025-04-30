I Don’t Know Why The Govt Would Attempt To Destroy My Investment – Ighodalo Campaign DG Cries Out As Edo State Seals Hotel

The Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen has reacted to the sealing of his property, Eterno Hotel, by the Edo State Government.

Naija News reports that the Edo government had shut down the hotel located on Aiguobasimwin Crescent, off Ikpokpan Road in the Government Reservation Area of Benin City.

It was shut down by officials of the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency.

An official notice bearing the code “29.425 ESDBCA” was pasted on the premises.

The ESDBCA is responsible for enforcing state regulations on urban planning, development, and building control.

Speaking to reporters on the development, he said, “I was at home when my manager called to inform me that officials were sealing off the hotel.

“I asked to speak with the government agents, but they refused to take my calls. I rushed down to the hotel and asked them what law I had violated, but they simply said they were acting on government orders.

“You can see that guests are leaving. I don’t understand why the state government would target and attempt to destroy an indigene’s investment. They had earlier revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of the land. I saw that in the papers. Now this? I really don’t know what’s going on.”

Asked about his next move, the PDP chieftain said he would take legal action to challenge the government’s decision.